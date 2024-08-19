Support truly

King Charles has opted against renewing the ten-man security team stationed at Prince Andrew’s longtime residence, prompting fresh speculation the Duke of York may soon be forced to vacate.

The Duke of York, 64, lost his public protection when he was forced to step down from his duties following his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2019.

Since then, Charles, 75, has appeared to ramp up pressure on his younger brother to move out of the Royal Lodge, but according to reports, he has refused to vacate the 30-room Grade II listed house in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

Andrew has lived in the property since 2003 when Queen Elizabeth gave him a 75-year lease on the property for £250 a week.

He was allowed to continue living in the property while essential repair works were being carried out after being given “a stay of execution” last year.

Prince Andrew could now be facing a £3m security bill per anum. ( AFP via Getty Images )

But Andrew may now be forced to vacate the residence after The Telegraph reported its security staff will not be having their contract renewed in November.

With an estimated security cost of £3m a year in protecting the property, this could finally see Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who he lives with, leave the residence unless they are prepared to foot the bill previously covered by the King.

According to reports, the King did offer Andrew Frogmore Cottage with security provisions, but he viewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home as too much of a “demotion.”

The Royal Lodge is worth an estimated £30m and Andrew has reportedly told his friends that he plans to live in the property until his lease comes to an end in 2078.

The mansion has 30 rooms and has recently undergone essential repairs. ( PA )

But while Andrew might be forced to leave his home, his relationship with the royal family has not soured to the extent of Prince Harry’s, and he was invited to Balmoral this summer.

The royal family are currently spending time on the Aberdeenshire estate as they take stock of a difficult year so far, dogged by several health problems, including the cancer diagnoses of the King, the Princess of Wales and Sarah Ferguson.

Fergie has, however, recovered from her illness, as confirmed by Princess Beatrice, who said she had been given the “all clear” in May.

“Andrew has hardly left Royal Lodge since Christmas, so he’s very much looking forward to getting away with the rest of the family at Balmoral,” a source told The Express.

“He’s turned into a bit of a recluse, so the girls are hoping that some nice family time with the children will help cheer him up a bit and bring him out of his shell.”