Royals news live: Prince Harry at second day of security appeal after court told he ‘felt forced to step back’
Prince Harry’s security appeal has got underway at the High Court for a second day.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, was seen arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London again today as he challenges the dismissal of his legal action against the Home Office, after it decided not to give him the highest level of security protection while he is in the UK.
It comes after the 40-year-old duke’s lawyer told the Court of Appeal yesterday that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle “felt forced to step back” from their roles as senior working royals.
In written submissions, the duke’s barrister told the court that Harry and Meghan felt they “were not being protected by the institution” when they stepped away from their duties in January 2020, but “wished to continue their duties in support of the late Queen as privately funded members of the royal family”.
Harry is reported to have arrived in London on Sunday, hours before the King, 76, left with the Queen on Monday for a visit to Italy.
The four-day state visit to Rome comes as Charles continues to face health concerns. He was forced to postpone his engagements on 28 March following a short stay in hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.
The second day of the Duke of Sussex’s appeal has started at the Court of Appeal.
Harry sat behind his barristers with a notepad, pen and bottle of water in front of him, arriving in Court 73 a few minutes before the hearing began.
The Duke of Sussex has taken his seat in court as the second day of his security challenge is set to begin shortly.
Wearing a dark blue suit, and holding a notebook and pen, Prince Harry went to sit with his lawyers at the back of the courtroom.
The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice ahead of the second day of his appeal over his security while in the UK.
Harry is challenging the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.
After attending the first day of the case on Tuesday, the duke arrived at the court in central London at around 10.10am on Wednesday.
Harry, 40, wore a dark suit and waved to reporters as he entered the building.
The hearing before Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean and Lord Justice Edis is due to resume at 10.30am.
Sir Geoffrey previously said that some of Wednesday’s hearing will be held in private because of confidential matters being discussed, before concluding in public.
In pictures: Prince Harry arrives at High Court for second day of hearing
Prince Harry didn't meet King Charles before Rome trip
Prince Harry didn’t meet his father King Charles before his High Court appearance, according to reports.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London to challenge the dismissal of his legal action against the Home Office.
Harry is reported to have arrived in London on Sunday, hours before the King, 76, left with the Queen on Monday for an anniversary visit to Italy.
Prince Harry waved as he entered the central London court on Tuesday morning, but did not reply as a reporter asked, "Did you speak to your dad?"
Watch: King Charles meets Italian PM on 20th wedding anniversary with Queen Camilla
King Charles meets with Italian PM
King Charles has met with the Italian Prime Minister ahead of becoming the first British monarch to address a joint session of the Italian Parliament.
King Charles met Giorgia Meloni before visiting a round table on “Clean Energy Supply Chains.”
He will then head to the Palazzo Madama, the seat of the Italian Senate, where he will speak before a joint session of Parliament.
In the evening, the King will attend private meetings as well as a state banquet hosted by President Matarella.
It is the 17th official visit of King Charles to Italy and his first major journey since a brief hospitalisation due to side effects of his cancer treatments.
King Charles III’s fairytale isn’t the one we remember as marriage to Camilla reaches 20-year mark
King Charles and Queen Camilla met more than 50 years ago but their romance did not take the usual path, Danica Kirka reports:
King Charles III’s fairytale isn’t the one we remember
Meghan Markle acknowledges ‘brutalising’ media backlash
Meghan Markle has made a rare acknowledgement of the “media backlash” she’s experienced in recent years.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, has been at the centre of a frenzy since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, with every gesture, item of clothing, and business decision scrutinised and unpicked. Her husband Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that tabloid racism was a “large part” of why the couple left the country to live in California.
Analysis from Statista in 2020 showed that Markle received overwhelmingly negative media coverage with 43 per cent of articles deemed negative, 36 per cent neutral, and only 20 per cent positive.
My colleague Maira Butt reports:
Meghan Markle acknowledges ‘brutalising’ media backlash
When is the second day of Harry's security appeal due to begin
The second day of Prince Harry’s security appeal is set to get underway from around 10.30am today.
The first hour or so is set to be heard in public, before evidence in private, with final submissions in public expected from around 3.30pm.
