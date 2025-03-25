Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen’s planned visit to the Vatican next month has been postponed due to medical advice issued to the Pope, Buckingham Palace said.

Charles and Camilla were due to visit Pope Francis in the Holy See in just under two weeks, but the tour was put on hold by mutual agreement after medical advice suggested Francis would benefit from extra time to recuperate.

In a statement, the palace said: “The King and Queen’s state visit to the Holy See has been postponed by mutual agreement, as medical advice has now suggested that Pope Francis would benefit from an extended period of rest and recuperation.

“Their Majesties send the Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in the Holy See once he has recovered.”

open image in gallery Pope Francis was discharged from hospital on Sunday after 38 days of receiving treatment for a life-threatening bout of double pneumonia ( AP )

The King and Queen’s tour of Italy is understood to still be going ahead, however, there are expected to be some changes to the programme.

The news came after Pope Francis was discharged from hospital on Sunday after 38 days of receiving treatment for a life-threatening bout of double pneumonia.

He has returned to the Vatican but has been prescribed a further two-month period of rest since leaving hospital to fully heal.

The palace had announced last week that the trip to the Vatican in early April would go ahead despite the pontiff’s continued illness.

But now, the monarchs will embark on their tour of Italy without the visit to the Vatican, which was set to celebrate the papal jubilee and the relationship between the Catholic Church and the Church of England.

The state visit was announced just over a week before the Pope was admitted to hospital.

open image in gallery The then Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2017 ( PA )

The tour from 7 to 10 April was set to include two state visits, to Rome and Ravenna in Italy, and separately the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church, in the Vatican – the smallest independent state in the world.

Charles, supreme governor of the Church of England, last met the Pope in 2019 when he was the Prince of Wales, for the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman.

Charles was due to pass two milestones, becoming the first British monarch to visit the resting place of St Paul since the reformation, and address both houses of Italy’s parliament.

Their state visit to Italy will still continue, but there will be some changes to the programme.