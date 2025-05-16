King Charles’ wealth jumps £30m in 2025 – making him as rich as Sunak and wife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles' personal fortune has seen a significant boost, rising by £30 million to £640 million in the past year.

His fortune now matches the combined wealth of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

This surge in wealth places the monarch in a tie for 238th place on the list of the UK's 350 wealthiest individuals and families, a notable jump from his 258th position in 2024.

The Rich List's calculations indicate that the King's fortune now surpasses that of David and Victoria Beckham, estimated at £500 million, by £140 million.

The 76-year-old monarch's increased wealth is largely attributed to the investment portfolio inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

This portfolio includes the private estates of Sandringham in Norfolk and Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, both formerly belonging to the Queen, which now contribute to the King's substantial financial holdings.

open image in gallery The King with then-prime minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace in 2024 (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

Only personal assets are included by The Sunday Times when assessing the sovereign’s wealth.

This does not include the Crown Estate, which saw soaring profits thanks to wind farm deals, the Duchy of Lancaster estate, nor the Crown Jewels which are held in trust by the King for the nation.

The late Queen’s wealth was said to be £370 million in 2022, with Charles now estimated to be worth £270 million more than his mother, rising from £610 million to £640 million in 2025.

The personal wealth of Mr Sunak and Ms Murty dropped £11 million from £651 million to £640 million.

Since leaving Downing Street, the former prime minister has taken a part-time role at Stanford University and signed up to the Washington Speakers Bureau, and the couple launched a charity to tackle numeracy problems in the UK.

open image in gallery King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the Buckingham Palace balcony during their coronation on 6 May 2023 ( Getty )

Ms Murty has a stake in Infosys, the Indian IT giant co-founded by her billionaire father.

As the Prince of Wales, Charles received a private income of around £23 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall.

It was used in part for non-official expenditure for himself and his family and for the official cost of personal staff, his office and official residences.

The news outlet’s annual rich list was released on Friday, and will be included in a 76-page special edition of its Sunday magazine.

It reveals the wealth of the 350 richest individuals and families in the UK, based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies.

The 37th list registers the third consecutive drop and the biggest fall in the number of UK billionaires in its history.