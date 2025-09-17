Read the King’s state banquet speech to Donald Trump in full

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles underscored the importance of environmental protection at a lavish state banquet honouring US President Donald Trump.

Charles stated the legacy of both nations over the "next 250 years and beyond" is to ensure future generations can experience "natural treasures."

Long an advocate for nature, especially as Prince of Wales, his views contrast sharply with Mr Trump’s very different environmental attitude.

He declared an energy emergency on his first day back in the White House, promising to “drill, baby, drill” and eliminate what he called Joe Biden’s electric vehicle mandate.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump delivers a speech as Britain's King Charles III watches on during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during the US President's second State Visit ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Speaking at the start of the banquet, the King said: “In striving for a better world, we also have a precious opportunity to safeguard and to restore the wonders and beauty of nature for the generations who follow us.

“We share the ambition, and determination, to preserve our majestic lands and waters; above all, to ensure that we have clean water, clean air and clean food.

“Our legacy for the next 250 years and beyond is to ensure that our children, grandchildren and those who come after them can experience the awe and magnificence of the natural treasures found in the countryside, on the coasts, in the seas and in the national parks established by your predecessors and mine.”

Mr Trump nodded along as Charles spoke.

Here is the King’s state banquet speech in full:

“Mr President, Mrs Trump, it is with great pleasure that my wife and I welcome you to Windsor Castle, on this, your second state visit to the United Kingdom.

“This unique and important occasion reflects the enduring bond between our two great nations. Anchored by the deep friendship between our people, this relationship which, with good reason, we and our predecessors have long called ‘special’, has made us safer and stronger through the generations.

“Our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear. We have innovated, traded and created together, fuelling our economies and cultures through myriad forms of exchange. We have celebrated together, mourned together and stood together in the best and worst of times.

“Mr President, as we approach the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence next year, it is remarkable to think just how far we have come. I cannot help but wonder what our forebears from 1776 would make of this friendship today.

“The rebel commander and pioneering first president, George Washington, famously vowed never to set foot on British soil. And my five times great grandfather, King George III, for his part, did not spare his words when he spoke of the revolutionary leaders.

“Today, however, we celebrate a relationship between our two countries that surely neither Washington nor King George III could possibly have imagined. The ocean may still divide us, but in so many other ways we are now the closest of kin. Mr President, you have spoken of your pride in your British roots. In fact, not only have you set foot on British soil twice in the last two months alone, but I understand that British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses!

“Now for my part, I have always admired the ingenuity of the American people; and the principles of freedom which your great democracy has represented since its inception. Throughout my life, from the very first visit to the United States in 1970 and over 20 visits since that time, I have cherished the close ties between the British and American peoples.

“In fact, had the media succeeded in the 1970s in their own attempt at deepening the special relationship, I myself might have been married off within the Nixon family!

“Mr President, from York to New York, from Birmingham, England, to Birmingham, Alabama, we are united by a common language and shared heritage. The many thousands of people from each of our countries who have made the other their home have enriched our societies immeasurably — a fact that gives me the greatest pride.

“Our cultural connections, too, continue to flourish, with our actors, musicians, writers and television presenters prospering in the hearts of transatlantic audiences.

“Today, our alliance spans every field of endeavour and shows vast potential for growth. The United Kingdom was your partner in the first trade deal of your administration, Mr President, bringing jobs and growth to both our countries. And no doubt we can go even further as we build this new era of our partnership.

“Our two nations have an exceptional legacy of shared discovery. Together, we laid the foundations of nuclear science, mapped the human genome and built the internet, upon which all contemporary commerce, communication and defence is based. Together, our scientists and engineers are shaping the world of tomorrow, not least with new partnership agreements on technology, and the prosperity that stands to bring.

“Our countries have the closest defence, security and intelligence relationship ever known. In two world wars, we fought together to defeat the forces of tyranny. Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace. And our Aukus submarine partnership, with Australia, sets the benchmark for innovative and vital collaboration.

“The successors of the British Redcoats and of George Washington’s Continental Army today stand shoulder-to-shoulder, brothers and sisters in arms, protecting the freedoms we both cherish. Our countries are working together in support of crucial diplomatic efforts, not least of which, Mr President, is your own personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts, in order to secure peace.

“In striving together for a better world, we also have a precious opportunity to safeguard and to restore the wonders and beauty of nature for the generations who follow us. We share the ambition, and determination, to preserve our majestic lands and waters; above all, to ensure that we have clean water, clean air and clean food.

“Our legacy for the next 250 years and beyond is to ensure that our children, grandchildren, and those who come after them, can experience the awe and magnificence of the natural treasures found in the countryside, on the coasts, in the seas and in the national parks established by your predecessors and mine.

“Mr President, Mrs Trump — the bond between our two nations is indeed a remarkable one. Forged in the fire of conflict, it has been fortified through our shared endeavours and burnished by the deep affection between our people. Tested time and again, it has borne the weight of our common purpose and raised our ambition for a better world.

“So in renewing our bond tonight, we do so with unshakeable trust in our friendship and in our shared commitment to independence and liberty.

“Therefore, as we celebrate this unparalleled partnership, allow me to propose a toast – to President Trump and the First Lady, and to the health, prosperity and happiness of the people of the United States of America.”