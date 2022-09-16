Jump to content

King Charles III visits Wales for the first time as monarch

The new monarch passed down his former title to his son, Prince William

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Friday 16 September 2022 19:31
King and Queen Consort arrive at Llandaff Cathedral

King Charles III recalled his mother’s love for Wales today as he made his first visit to the country since becoming the new monarch upon the Queen’s death.

Addressing the Senedd in both English and Welsh, King Charles said “Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not be closer to my mother’s heart.

“I know she took immense pride in your many great achievements, even as she also felt you deeply in great times of sorrow.”

King Charles III speaks to a guard of the Third Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment in Wales

(AFP via Getty Images)

He added that he has passed on the title of Prince of Wales to his son, whose love for the nation is made greater “by all the years he has spent there”.

The King was met with thousands of well-wishers who lined the streets for his visit, who drowned out chants of a handful of anti-monarchy protesters by singing God Save The King.

The protestors held banners that said ‘Abolish the monarchy’ and “Citizen not subject” and “Democracy now”.

The King was met with thousands of well-wishers who lined the streets to see him

(Getty Images)

Back in London, the queue to see the Queen lying in state was paused temporarily at around 11am on Friday after it reached capacity with a wait of over 14 hours to reach Westminster Hall, spanning 4.9 miles across London.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) advised that the queue would be shut for six hours to allow the line to move along quicker.

The queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster was paused temporarily at around 11am on Friday

(PA)

However, this plan quickly backfired after determined individuals started a second queue outside Southpark park along Jamaica Road, forcing attendants to reopen the gates to the park and restore one main queue.

Among the tens of thousands waiting in the queue today was former England footballer David Beckam, who had joined the line at 2am on Friday morning, saying it was “special to be here”.

David Beckham joined the queue at 2am to pay his respects to the late Queen

(Sky News)

Back in Wales, after leaving the Senedd the King and Queen Consort were welcomed to Cardiff Castle by an adoring crowd and the Band of the Royal Welsh who played the national anthem as the couple made their way to the front of the castle.

Charles III smiled and waved at the crowd before heading into the castle for an audience with First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Wales is the last destination on the tour of nations which the couple embarked on after Charles was proclaimed King, travelling more than 1,500 miles around the UK in his first week on the throne.

