Princess Kate and Queen Camilla dazzle at glitzy reception at Buckingham Palace

The King and Queen led the royal family in welcoming ambassadors, high commissioners and other diplomats at a glittering reception at Buckingham Palace.

The annual white-tie event sees more than 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps hosted in the palace’s state rooms.

It was the first time senior members of the monarchy had been seen together since the publication of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, which sparked a race row last week and is yet to be publicly commented on by the Palace.

Royal women traditionally wear tiaras and other jewellery pieces for the occasion, which is a highlight of the royal calendar in the run-up to Christmas.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception (Getty Images)

Camilla wore the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara with a diamond brooch which belonged to the late Queen Mother and a diamond bracelet which belonged to the late Queen.

The tiara, worn by the late Queen in her accession photographs, was a wedding gift from her grandmother, Queen Mary, when Princess Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.

The Princess of Wales dazzled in the Lover’s Knot Tiara, a diamond and pearl-encrusted headpiece made in 1914, which was often worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.

Camilla wore the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara with a diamond brooch which belonged to the late Queen Mother (Getty Images)

It was given to Diana by the late Queen as a wedding gift in 1981.

Kate wore a sparkling pale pink dress by Jenny Packham with the Royal Family Order and Greville diamond chandelier earrings.

Camilla wore a cream embroidered evening gown by Fiona Clare with a Garter sash and star, in family order.

Prince Williams shakes hands of members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace (Getty Images)

The occasion offered some relief from the controversary stoked up by Mr Scobie’s book Endgame, which named two members of the monarchy who it alleged raised “concerns” during family discussions about how dark the skin of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son might be before he was born.

Many national newspapers followed the lead of broadcaster Piers Morgan who named the two royal figures on his TalkTV show last week.

The diplomatic reception is usually held every December, but there was a pause in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. The reception traditionally includes a buffet supper and dancing.