‘Miracle’ eagle that defied the odds spotted in sky after months missing

A white-tailed eagle whose survival was hailed as a "miracle" has been spotted over Mull almost a year after its disappearance.

The bird of prey fell from its nest in July 2023 and broke its wing.

Uncharacteristically for the species, the chick’s parents nursed it back to health.

The bird, nicknamed “Kinky”, has since learned to fly and moves in a distinctive wobbly pattern while in the sky.

RSPB Scotland had regarded Kinky as a "miracle chick" before it vanished in autumn 2024.

Its return was confirmed on 1 July by Blair Ketteringham, a crew member of Mull Charters, who sighted it circling over the island of Forsa in Loch na Keal, Mull.

RSPB Scotland ambassador Dave Sexton said he could not believe the photo sent to him by Mr Ketteringham.

“Frankly, I was in disbelief, as I seriously doubted if Kinky could survive last winter without his parents to support him,” he said.

“Clearly they had to move on with their lives and are finally breeding again this year, but of Kinky there’d been no sign despite our appeal.

“He was soaring high over Eorsa like any other eagle would and eventually came down to land where he interacted briefly with a different adult sea eagle.

“It’s testament to his strength of character and incredible survival skills that he seems to have overcome his major injury – with a lot of help from mum and dad.”

Mr Sexton added: “For most eagles, a broken wing would be a death sentence as they’re unable to hunt and feed.

“But Kinky is a shining example of what perseverance can achieve.”

According to the RSPB, the white-tailed eagle is the UK’s largest bird of prey.

It is also known as the sea eagle as it prefers to live near the coast.

It went extinct in the UK during the early 1990s due to hunting, and the present population is descended from reintroduced birds.

The eagle’s wingspan can reach up to 2.5 metres and it can be identified by its pale head and neck, which can be almost white in older animals.

It is a Schedule 1 species which means it is illegal to disturb the birds.