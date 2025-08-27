Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Category A listed Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum has been put up for sale by Scotland’s nature agency, NatureScot, for offers over £750,000, following local agreement that the island castle should be sold and brought back into use.

NatureScot, the current owner, faces substantial yearly maintenance costs, making its sale the only feasible option to secure necessary investment. Built between 1897 and 1901 for Sir George Bullough, the castle was acquired in 1957 by the Nature Conservancy Council, NatureScot’s predecessor.

A hostel within the castle closed in 2013, and public tours ceased in 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving the future of this unique island landmark uncertain.

Map: Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum

Research for a Scottish Government report has now found the majority of islanders agree Kinloch Castle should be sold in order to be redeveloped and brought back into operational use.

Prospective buyers are being asked to outline their plans for the property so this can be shared with the community.

open image in gallery The interior features wood panelling (Nest Marketing/PA)

Chris Donald, NatureScot’s head of operations for central Highland, said: “Through this study, islanders made it clear that the most important aspect of any sale is a long-term commitment to contribute to the community and nature on the island.

“We are therefore asking prospective buyers to set out, alongside their offer, how they plan to use the castle and grounds and how they will support the nature, sustainability, culture and economy of the Isle of Rum.

“For the right buyer, this offers a rare opportunity to be part of Scotland’s heritage by restoring an iconic building and grounds which are of historical and cultural importance to the Isle of Rum and beyond.

“We look forward to hearing from prospective buyers, and will of course be keeping island residents directly informed of progress.”

open image in gallery Charles visited the castle in 2006 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Various organisations, including the Prince’s Regeneration Trust, have previously worked on options for a sustainable future for Kinloch Castle.

The King, then the Prince of Wales, visited the castle in 2006 to hear about plans for the property.

Suggestions over the years have included the idea of establishing a museum, residential and tourist accommodation within the castle building.

However the Scottish Government report said these were not taken forward as they would all have required “substantial” funding which was not available.

The castle is being marketed by Savills, which describes it as a “landmark Scottish castle with exceptional heritage value”.

open image in gallery Undated handout photo issued by NatureScot of the interior of Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum which has been put up for sale ( Nest Marketing )

Set in 18 acres of grounds, the castle has many of its original features such as stained glass and elaborate wood panelling.

Unusual features include a rare orchestrion – an electrically-powered mechanical orchestra, said to be one of only three ever made by Imhoff and Mukle of Germany – which is situated under the Jacobean-style staircase.

There are also Victorian bathrooms with rare multi-function shower cabinets from Shanks of Barrhead, described as an “upright jacuzzi with seven settings”.

The study, by the Scottish Government’s Rural and Environment Science and Analytical Services, found many islanders feel the sale and redevelopment of the castle would have a positive impact on the community.