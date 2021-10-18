Kittens found dumped in vodka box in park

A Scottish animal welfare charity has launched an appeal after three kittens were found abandoned in a vodka box in a park.

The Scottish SPCA were alerted to the incident after a member of public called their helpline on Thursday to say that a group of children had found the kittens while playing in Gallatown Park, Fife.

The kittens - one female and two male – are thought to be around 12 weeks old.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: "The kittens were found in a vodka box that appears to have been used for moving or storage in the past. The box is marked ‘Tops’ and dated from 2017.”

She added: “The kittens were in good condition and did not have any injuries, illnesses or fleas so they have clearly been well cared for up to this point.

“Although we appreciate the owner may have meant for these cats to be found, this is not the proper way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.”

She added: “They are semi-longhaired and all have distinctive markings so we’re sure someone must recognise them.”

Anyone with information about the kittens is asked to call the charity’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Abandoning an animal is a criminal offence in the UK, and can result in a fine or prison sentence.