Crackdown on ‘cruel’ imports of kittens and puppies into UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bill aimed at curbing animal smuggling and cruelty has successfully cleared the House of Commons, securing cross-party support.

The legislation, championed by Liberal Democrat MP Dr Danny Chambers, introduces several key provisions.

It will reduce non-commercial animal entry into the UK, ban the import of puppies and kittens under six months old or heavily pregnant dogs and cats, and halt the import of dogs and cats who have been "mutilated", including having their ears docked

Dr Chambers, the Winchester MP, saw his Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill backed by the Government. It now progresses to the House of Lords on its path to becoming law.

Speaking about the proposed legislation, Dr Chambers said: “As a vet, I’ve seen the devastating consequences of puppy smuggling. It’s unimaginably cruel to separate puppies and kittens from their mothers at a very young age, and then bring them across borders in substandard conditions where they’re then sold for maximum profit by unscrupulous traders who prioritise profit over welfare.”

He added: “Careful consideration has been given to setting these limits, balancing the need to disrupt illegal trade with minimising impact on genuine pet owners.

“To underpin this, only an owner, not an authorised person, will be permitted to sign and declare that the movement of a dog or cat is non-commercial.

“Crucially, the Bill places a duty on the Government to use these regulation-making powers to first deliver three key measures – a ban on the import of puppies and kittens under six months old, a ban on the import of heavily pregnant dogs and cats that are more than 42 days pregnant, and a ban on the import of dogs and cats who’ve been mutilated.”

open image in gallery Legislation put forward by Liberal Democrat MP Dr Danny Chambers will ban the import of puppies and kittens under six months old ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

He criticised the influence of social media on the increased demand for dogs with docked ears, and a party colleague hit out at the platforms’ role in publishing animal abuse.

He said: “One reason that there is such an interest in dogs with cropped ears is that a lot of influencers on Instagram and other social media platforms pose with these dogs or show they have these new dogs with cropped ears. Many people aren’t aware that this is a mutilation.

“They think it’s how the dogs’ ears normally look, and it drives a demand for dogs that look like this.”

Labour MP Peter Lamb (Crawley) directly named Meta, which owns Facebook, as a company that publishes content featuring animal abuse.

He said: “There are far too many groups online which are dedicated to animal abuse. Constituents of mine have been involved in attempts to try and shut these groups down over the years.

“They’ll also often find that instead of finding support on the part of social media companies, to try and address these problems, instead it is they who are reported and face their own accounts being shut down by those perpetrators.”

He added: “We cannot rest on our laurels and Meta must be made to answer for the fact that they are not acting to bring an end to animal abuse on their networks, and that they are profiting actively from the advertising which appears on that network, and advertisers must be aware that part of what they are paying for, when they pay to advertise on Facebook, is maintenance of animal abuse networks.”

open image in gallery The Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill was supported by the Government and will now proceed to the House of Lords on its passage to becoming law ( Nicolas Suzor )

Environment minister Emma Hardy said: “These measures represent a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to tackle the pet smuggling trade.”

Ms Hardy added: “We want to see fewer low-welfare operations supply pets to the GB market and fundamentally less animals to suffer because of this.”

She continued: “As set out in the Government’s manifesto, we are committed to ending puppy smuggling and delivering a better future for our animals and I am pleased to say that this Bill does just that.

“It’s key measures deliver crucial recommendations put forward by the Efra (Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) select committee and tackle multiple concerns that have been raised by stakeholders regarding loopholes in our current pet travel rules.”