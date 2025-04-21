Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Davos founder Klaus Schwab steps down as World Economic Forum chair

The WEF board said in the statement that it had accepted Schwab's resignation

Dave Graham
Monday 21 April 2025 12:30 BST
Comments
Founder and Executive chairman Klaus Schwab addresses the delegates with the Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky displayed on a screen in the background during the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos
Founder and Executive chairman Klaus Schwab addresses the delegates with the Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky displayed on a screen in the background during the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos (REUTERS)

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum which gathers the world's business and political elite in the Swiss mountain village of Davos every year, has resigned as chair of its board of trustees, the WEF said on Monday.

The Geneva-based institution had announced earlier this month that Schwab, 87, would be stepping down, without indicating a timeframe.

"Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect," Schwab said in a statement released by the WEF.

The WEF board said in the statement that it had accepted Schwab's resignation at an extraordinary meeting held on April 20, and that Vice Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe would become the interim chairman.

A committee to appoint a future chair has been established.

Schwab established the WEF in 1971 with the aim of creating a forum for policymakers and top corporate executives to tackle major global issues.

Widely regarded as a cheerleader for globalisation, the WEF's annual Davos gathering has in recent years drawn disapproval from critics as elitist and removed from ordinary people.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in