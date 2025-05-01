Kneecap controversy: Counter-terrorism police investigating rap trio’s videos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rap group Kneecap is being investigated by counter-terrorism police following videos allegedly showing a band member calling for the deaths of MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

The Belfast rap trio has had several gigs cancelled after the footage emerged.

One video, from November 2023, appeared to show one member of the group saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

The group has since issued an apology to the families of murdered MPs Sir David Amess and Jo Cox, but claimed videos of the incident had been “exploited and weaponised”.

They also said they had “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are both banned organisations in the United Kingdom.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for Kneecap to be banned, while other politicians pushed for the group to be dropped from the Glastonbury Festival line-up.

open image in gallery JJ O’Dochartaigh, also known as DJ Provai, of the Belfast-based rap group Kneecap

On Thursday, the Met Police said: “On April 22, we were made aware of an online video believed to be from a music event in London in November 2024.

“Following this, we were made aware of a further video, believed to be from another music event in London in November 2023.

“Both videos were referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment by specialist officers, who have determined there are grounds for further investigation into potential offences linked to both videos.

“The investigation is now being carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and inquiries remain ongoing at this time.”

In a Monday statement posted on Instagram, the group, comprising Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, addressed the families of Sir David and Ms Cox, saying “we never intended to cause you hurt”, and that they “reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual”.

It added: “Kneecap’s message has always been – and remains – one of love, inclusion, and hope. This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs. No smear campaign will change that.”

open image in gallery Kneecap’s Eden Sessions performance has been cancelled since the controversy ( PA Wire )

Brendan Cox, whose wife was murdered in 2016, called the statement “only half an apology” in an interview with BBC Radio Ulster. He said the band did not grapple “enough with the gravity” of what they had allegedly said.

The daughter of Sir David, who was stabbed to death in 2021, suggested the trio had been “badly advised”.

Katie Amess said the statement was “deflection and excuses and gaslighting”, and that it would be “very dangerous” for the group to perform at Glastonbury.

In a joint statement, artists including Pulp, Fontaines D.C., Massive Attack and Primal Scream have defended the band, and said there is a “clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform” Kneecap.

It said politicians are “strategically concocting moral outrage over the stage utterings of a young punk band” while ignoring a “genocide” in Gaza, following the band calling attention to the war at Coachella.

Meanwhile, their scheduled performance at the Eden Project in Cornwall has been axed, while ticket websites for three gigs in Germany said the shows in the country have been cancelled.

When asked about Kneecap’s comment at a launch event for the Live Aid musical on Thursday, Irish singer Bob Geldof said: “I don’t know what they’ve said, great music, but I don’t know what they’ve said so I can’t comment on that.”

Kneecap has been contacted for comment.