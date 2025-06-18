Kneecap ‘plasters’ London with message of support for member due in court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish rap trio Kneecap has launched a campaign of support in London for band member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, also known as Mo Chara, who is facing a terrorism charge.

O hAnnaidh is accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a performance in November. The group has claimed to have "plastered" London with messages backing their bandmate ahead of his court appearance.

The 27-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following the alleged incident during a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London.

The charge Og O hAnnaidh faces alleges he displayed a flag in a public place, “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation” – namely Hezbollah.

open image in gallery Kneecap member Liam Og O hAnnaidh performs under the name Mo Chara (PA) ( PA Wire )

Kneecap described the prosecution as a “witch hunt” in a post on X on Tuesday evening.

The post including a short video which appeared to show a billboard that had been displayed in London with the words “more blacks, more dogs, more Irish, Mo Chara”.

The Metropolitan Police said the force had charged O hAnnaidh, who appears on the court list as Liam O’Hanna, after initially being made aware of a video from the gig at the O2 Forum which had been posted online.

In a separate event shortly after the terrorism charge, O hAnnaidh could be seen in social media videos entering the stage with tape covering his mouth.

The Met previously said the Belfast rap trio were under investigation after clips posted online appeared to show the band calling for the deaths of MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

Kneecap said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, both of which are banned in the UK.