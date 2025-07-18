Police drop investigation into Kneecap’s Glastonbury performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish rap trio Kneecap will face no further action following their Glastonbury performance, police have said.

Avon and Somerset Police said it will be taking “no further action” because there is “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence”.

The investigation was announced in June after officers reviewed video footage and audio recordings from the sets of Kneecap and punk duo Bob Vylan at the Somerset festival.

The force said it is still investigating comments made by rapper Bobby Vylan, who led crowds at the festival’s West Holts stage in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]”.

A member of Kneecap, who performed on the West Holts stage in the slot directly after Bob Vylan, joked that fans “start a riot” at his bandmate’s forthcoming court appearance related to a terrorism charge. He later clarified: “No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine.”

On Friday, the group, comprised of Liam Og O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain, and JJ O Dochartaigh, posted a screenshot to social media from an email that appeared to be from a senior investigating officer.

In the caption of their post, Kneecap said: “One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over.

“We played a historic set at Glastonbury. Whole area closed an hour before due to crowds. A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world’s most famous festival.”

O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged in May with a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, during a gig in November 2024.

The group said their actions, including holding the Hezbollah flag, had been taken out of context.

They claim the controversies surrounding the group are part of a smear campaign against them because of their vocal support for Palestine and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, which they say is a genocide.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...