Kneecap describe decision to ban them from Hungary as ‘political distraction’

Irish rap group Kneecap said “there is no legal basis” for Hungary banning the act from entering the country ahead of their scheduled appearance at a music festival.

The trio, who are outspoken supporters of Palestine, were due to perform at Sziget Festival on August 11 and remain on the line-up on its website.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs wrote on social media platform X that the decision to ban Kneecap was because the group’s “members repeatedly engage in antisemitic hate speech supporting terrorism and terrorist groups”.

But in a statement posted on Instagram, Kneecap described the decision to bar them from entry as “political distraction” and pointed out that none of the group has any criminal convictions.

A spokeswoman for Sziget Festival also described the move as “unnecessary and regrettable”.

“Cancel culture and cultural boycotts are not the solution,” she added.

The statement from Kneecap said: “To the tens of thousands of fans who we were buzzing to see in person at Sziget, we’re sorry we won’t be with you.

“The authoritarian government of Viktor Orban say we ‘pose a national security threat’.

“Which is f****** outrageous coming from a man who welcomed Netanyahu, a wanted war criminal, like a hero just a few weeks ago.

“There is no legal basis for his actions, no member of Kneecap has ever been convicted of any crime in any country. We stand against all hate crimes and Kneecap champions love and solidarity as well as calling out injustices whenever we see it.

“It’s clear that this is political distraction and a further attempt to silence those who call out genocide against the Palestinian people.”

Kneecap have had several shows cancelled in recent months, including TRNSMT festival in Glasgow and at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

They claim this is part of a smear campaign against them because of their vocal support for Palestine and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, which they say is a genocide.

The statement posted earlier on Thursday by Mr Kovacs said: “Hungary has zero tolerance for antisemitism in any form.

“Their planned performance posed a national security threat, and for this reason, the group has been formally banned from Hungary for three years.

“If they enter, expulsion will follow under international norms.”

The spokeswoman for Sziget Festival said: “Following concerns raised by government and pressure groups across Hungary over the past weeks at the prospect of Kneecap performing, we have liaised closely with the band and they reassured us that their performance would not contravene either Sziget’s values or Hungarian law.

“Over the past 30 years, Sziget has served as a free and safe place for different cultures, hosting artists and visitors from around the world, earning significant recognition in the international community and enhancing Hungary’s reputation.

“We fear that the government’s decision announced today to ban Kneecap may not only damage the reputation of Sziget, but also negatively affect Hungary’s standing worldwide.”

Kneecap – comprised of Liam Og O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain, and JJ O Dochartaigh – were formed in Belfast and released their first single in 2017.

They hit the headlines recently after O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence relating to allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah.

In May, the Metropolitan Police said the group were being investigated by counter-terrorism police after videos emerged allegedly showing them shouting “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” and “Kill your local MP”.

The group apologised to the families of murdered MPs and said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are banned in the UK.

They were also investigated over their set at Glastonbury Festival in June, but last week Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they would be taking no further action.