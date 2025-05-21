Kneecap member charged with terrorism offence over flag displayed at London gig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A member of rap group Kneecap has been charged with a terror offence, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Liam O’Hanna, 27, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged over the displaying of a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north-west London, on November 21 last year, the force said.

O’Hanna, of Belfast, was charged by postal requisition and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 June, the Met said.

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command were made aware on April 22 of an online video from the event, the force said.

O’Hanna was charged with displaying a flag at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, North London, on November 21, “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation”, it said.

The force added: “Officers from the Met’s counter terrorism command were made aware on Tuesday April 22 of an online video from the event. An investigation was carried out, which led to the Crown Prosecution Service authorising the above charge.”

Active in Lebanon, Hezbollah is a Shia Muslim political party and military group which has been involved in violent clashes with Israeli forces in the country. It is a proscribed terrorist group in the the United Kingdom, described by the Home Office as “committed to armed resistance to the state of Israel”.

The government’s guidance adds that the group “aims to seize all Palestinian territories and Jerusalem from Israel” and “supports terrorism in Iraq and the Palestinian territories.”

Earlier this month, the Met said it was investigating videos shared online of Kneecap’s members allegedly calling the calling for the death of British MPs and shouting "up Hamas, up Hezbollah."

Responding to the claims, the group said they have never supported Hamas or Hezbollah and would not incite violence against any person. The trio also apologised to the daughter of murdered MPs David Amess and Jo Cox, telling them they “never intended to cause you hurt.”

The group added: “Kneecap’s message has always been – and remains – one of love, inclusion, and hope. This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs. No smear campaign will change that.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details