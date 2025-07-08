Kneecap fans at Glasgow gig rally around trio after festival slot cancelled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kneecap fans gathered outside the band’s gig in Glasgow have spoken of their support for the Irish rap trio despite them being axed from festival slots.

The three members of Kneecap arrived at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Tuesday evening ahead of their gig there, where they were greeted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators waving flags.

Kneecap were axed from the line-up of TRNSMT in the city amid a row over an investigation by counter-terror police into Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs as Mo Chara, who is accused of terrorism offences related to a Hezbollah flag he allegedly held up on stage.

The rap group, who perform in English and Irish, have been outspoken critics of the war in Gaza and claim the prosecution is linked to their views on Palestine.

A number of fans and demonstrators spoke to the PA news agency outside the venue about their support for Kneecap, often declining to give their surnames.

One called Meghan said she and her friend Amy had originally planned to go to TRNSMT before deciding to go to the Kneecap gig instead.

She said it was “disgusting” the band had been dropped from the line-up, adding: “I think people are just scared for them to express proper problems in the world.

“They just want to shy away from it whereas Kneecap just come out and say it like it is.”

Pro-Palestinian protester Naomi said: “We’re of the opinion the establishment is so under threat, they’re having to look to ridiculous means to try and silence outspoken voices.

“We applaud Kneecap.”

Cat Train, of the group Mothers against Genocide, said: “They’ve been cancelled by money, haven’t they? They’ve been cancelled by capitalism.

“So whoever booked them to play the O2 did absolutely the right thing.”

Another fan called Asha, who has been to see the group 11 times, said: “It’s not like they’re saying anything that’s wrong, everything they’re saying is absolutely correct.

“People don’t like hearing the truth.”

TRNSMT cancelled Kneecap’s performance at the end of May over safety concerns from Police Scotland.

The police force said it has a “proportionate and considered policing plan” ahead of Kneecap’s gig in Glasgow, which replaced their cancelled slot at the TRNSMT festival.

As well as Kneecap’s sold-out gig, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar are also performing in Glasgow on Tuesday.

In May, Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney called for TRNSMT to cancel the performance on July 11, saying that “organisers of TRNSMT have got to consider that issue”.

O hAnnaidh was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna by the Metropolitan Police in May, over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig, and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

The furore led to calls from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch for Glastonbury to cancel a performance from the Belfast rappers on June 28, which the festival organisers did not do.

Ahead of the Glasgow gig, Superintendent Paul Douglas of Police Scotland said: “We are aware of a number of events and concerts due to take place in the Greater Glasgow area in the week beginning Monday July 7.

“A proportionate and considered policing plan is in place within the city and we are working with a number of stakeholders to ensure the safety of all those attending these events and where possible minimise disruption to the people of Glasgow.”