Knifeman in Tesco jacket threatens woman and child at Wandsworth home

Police have released footage of two men they are hunting after they forced their way into a woman’s Wandsworth home on Tuesday.

Lucas Cumiskey
Thursday 17 November 2022 09:27
A knifeman in a Tesco jacket threatens a woman holding a child in a video released by the Metropolitan Police in a bid to trace two suspects after a robbery in south-west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A knifeman in a Tesco jacket threatens a woman holding a child in a video released by the Metropolitan Police in a bid to trace two suspects after a robbery in south-west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A knifeman in a Tesco jacket threatens a woman holding a child in a video released by the Metropolitan Police in a bid to trace two suspects after a robbery in south-west London.

Police say the victim, 22, was at home in Wandsworth when two men knocked on her door and forced their way in at 1.24pm on Tuesday.

Footage shows her being forced into the kitchen at knifepoint by a man with his hood up and wearing a blue jacket from the supermarket giant.

He demanded cash before he and his accomplice fled, Scotland Yard said.

Nothing is believed to have been taken and there are no reports of injuries.

Detectives from the South West Command Unit are investigating.

Detective Sergeant Cerith Jones said: “The community will be appalled by this awful incident and I know many people will want to reach out and help us identify them.

“I urge local people to please check your doorbell and dash cam footage for any material that could assist us. If you were in the vicinity and saw two men acting suspiciously, or running away, we want to hear from you.

“The young woman was terrified and it is imperative that we catch the men responsible.”

The Met said officers will be conducting extra patrols in the area over the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 3421/15 Nov.

