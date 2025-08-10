Jobs market cools further over economic concerns and rising costs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hiring activity fell further in July as the UK jobs market was weighed down by concerns over the economic outlook and increased labour costs, according to new figures.

Growth in starting salaries also slowed to its lowest level for more than four years as firms tightened their recruitment budgets.

The monthly KPMG and REC report on jobs showed a “further steep decline” in permanent staff appointment in July.

The influential report showed a reading of 40.0 for permanent placements in the UK, improving slightly from 39.1 in June.

However, any figure below 50 represents decline in the job market, with levels over 50 showing growth. The data therefore indicated another month of contraction.

Jon Holt, group chief executive and UK senior partner at KPMG, said: “The labour market cooled in July as chief execs held back from increasing their recruitment budgets.

“Economic uncertainty, the complexities of AI adoption and global headwinds are all weighing on business planning.”

Recruiters frequently said in the survey that weak confidence about the economy and “increases in payroll costs” were factors causing the drop in hiring.

It pointed towards a “steady” jobs market in certain sectors, such as engineering, but flagged a continued drop in hiring in retail and hospitality.

Meanwhile, starting salary inflation slowed for a second month in a row to its lowest level since March 2021.

The data comes after the Bank of England pointed towards slowing wage growth over the coming year while the unemployment rate could tick higher.

Kate Shoesmith, REC deputy chief executive, said: “There is a path to jobs market recovery – but it will take co-ordinated action from Government, the Bank of England and businesses to maximise on any potential upswing.

“With starting salaries and temporary pay rising only modestly, it was right to cut interest rates last week.

“More action like this, to stabilise the business cost-base, is what will support growth and boost the jobs market this year.”