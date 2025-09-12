Sheriff orders removal of ‘lost tribe’ living in Scottish woods
The three members of the Kingdom of Kubala have been camping in the woods for several weeks
A warrant has been issued for the removal of a self-proclaimed tribe from private land in the Scottish Borders.
A sheriff made the order on Friday against the three members of the Kingdom of Kubala.
They have been camping in woodland near Jedburgh for the past few weeks.
Sheriff Peter Paterson issued the order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Friday morning, saying that it would come into effect immediately.
The members of the ‘kingdom’ earlier said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.
The civil action was brought after the trio ignored a previous eviction notice instructing them to leave their encampment by 5pm on 8 September.
The group comprises leader Kofi Offeh, 36, who calls himself King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.
None of the members of the group were present in court and they did not have legal representation.
In a video posted by the group on TikTok earlier, Mr Offeh and Ms Gasho could be seen singing and dancing while being served with the court papers at the camp by an official.
Earlier, Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said the landowner had been left with “no option” but to seek an order from the sheriff.
“The group of campers have clearly ignored the ultimatum given by the sheriff officers on Friday September 5,” he said.
“This is disappointing but I can’t say it isn’t surprising given the group’s previous behaviour.”
Mr Hamilton said the landowner now had no option but to apply for a warrant and interdict.
He said the council will be supporting the landowner through the next steps.
“All the additional safety measures will remain in place until this situation is resolved.
“Whilst this next stage of the eviction process plays out please can I remind people not to engage with this group.”
A spokesperson for Borders Council said earlier: “This week, the legal representative acting for the landowner of the wood in Jedburgh occupied by the three campers has served notice on them to leave.
“A deadline of 5pm on Monday 8 September 2025 was set. The three individuals failed to comply with the notice.
“We have been advised that an application has been lodged with the court to have an order granted by the sheriff.”
