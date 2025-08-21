Ukrainian refugee awarded special recognition for art GCSE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ukrainian refugee says she has “mixed feelings” but is “so happy” after receiving special recognition for her art GCSE and achieving seven grade 9s and one 8 in total.

Liza Minenko, 16, fled Ukraine in 2022 with her family after spending two weeks in a basement in Kyiv after the war broke out.

When her family arrived in the UK, Liza and her two siblings were given full scholarships by Brighton College.

She said: “I was nervous, but I am so happy. I have mixed feelings. I want to go back to Ukraine but we are all really scared to go back to Kyiv.

“I haven’t seen my grandparents for years since the start of the war but I know they will be proud of what I have achieved today.”

Liza received recognition from the Cambridge OCR exam board as one of the top performers in art in the country.

She is planning to take art, maths, physics and chemistry at A-level.

At an assembly marking the third year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February this year, Liza addressed the school.

“You need a lot of strength to live in a country that is in a state of war,” she said.

“You also need a lot of strength when you have to leave behind your home country and everything and everyone you know.”

She is one of 23 Ukrainian refugees enrolled in scholarships at Brighton College, and her mother praised the school for their “humanity, acceptance and warmth”.

Also at the college, Nathanial Byng, 16, won a national award for achieving the highest mark in the country in his English Literature GCSE.

The college said that both his parents are “senior figures” in publishing, so he started reading at a young age.