Allied defence ministers to meet after US offers Kyiv security guarantees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Defence Secretary will meet allied counterparts on Tuesday after an apparent breakthrough in talks on security guarantees for Ukraine.

John Healey will chair the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) alongside German defence minister Boris Pistorius.

The group, which was chaired by the US until Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, brings together around 50 nations committed to providing military support for Kyiv.

It follows a meeting in Berlin on Monday night that saw European leaders including Sir Keir Starmer set out conditions for any peace deal with Russia.

And US officials reportedly offered Ukraine unspecified security guarantees in the event of an end to hostilities.

In a joint statement, the European leaders said they and the US had agreed to work together to provide “robust security guarantees” as well as support for Ukraine’s economic recovery.

The statement also included six commitments for any peace deal, including an 800,000-troop limit on the Ukrainian military, deployment of a European multinational force in the country and strong support for Ukraine’s membership of the EU.

A previous draft of the US-backed proposal had suggested limiting Ukraine’s armed forces to 600,000 troops, but the higher figure is more acceptable to Kyiv and only slightly below its current level.

Other conditions included a legally binding commitment from allies to come to Ukraine’s aid if it is attacked by Russia again.

But it featured no mention of Ukrainian membership of Nato, and no hard conditions on whether Kyiv should cede territory to Russia beyond saying this was a decision “for the people of Ukraine”.

Monday’s meeting in Berlin follows almost a year of discussions about a peace deal following US President Mr Trump’s promise to end the war on his first day in office in January.

Moscow has so far resisted calls for a ceasefire, and is strongly opposed to any deal that sees Nato troops deployed in Ukraine.

Russia has also repeatedly pushed for Ukraine to give up territory in any peace deal, with Mr Trump appearing at times to suggest he would support Kyiv surrendering territory in exchange for peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there had been “progress” on an agreement, with the military aspects looking “quite solid”, but added there were some “destructive” elements to the American proposal that should not appear in “new versions”.

He added: “We will do everything possible to find clear answers to questions about security guarantees, territories, and money as compensation for Ukraine to rebuild.”