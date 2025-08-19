Elections watchdog agrees to help Kyiv counterpart plan for post-war votes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s elections watchdog has agreed to help its Ukrainian counterpart plan for post-war votes.

The co-operation deal will see the Electoral Commission share with Kyiv best practice on cybersecurity and voter education when Ukrainians next go to the polls.

Elections are on hold in Ukraine while the country is under martial law, following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

“The delivery of well-run elections that command public confidence and trust is crucial to a healthy and free democracy,” said watchdog chief executive Vijay Rangarajan.

He added: “We are proud to welcome our colleagues and friends from Ukraine to the UK and sign this agreement of co-operation.

“There is a lot that we can learn from each other and deepening the ties between us will help us share expertise and learning in the coming years.

“We stand ready to support Ukraine as it prepares for future post-war elections.”

The memorandum of understanding with the Central Election Commission of Ukraine, signed in London, will see the two organisations share information intended to assist the Ukrainian authorities in planning for future post-war elections.

The Ukrainian delegation took part in several meetings while in the UK, according to the watchdog, on mis-information, foreign interference, physical security and cybersecurity, as well as discussions about political finance regulation.

“I would call the signing of the memorandum between our institutions a landmark moment that will promote our co-operation and, through the exchange of experience and the adoption of best practices, will help to strengthen democratic values in Ukraine,” chairman of the Ukrainian commission Oleh Didenko said.

“As we prepare for challenging post-war elections, establishing co-operation and familiarising ourselves with important processes such as voting abroad and combating disinformation will enable us to prepare effectively and efficiently for the most challenging elections in our country’s history.”