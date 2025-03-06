UK signs deal with Anglo-American firm to supply more attack drones to Kyiv

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has signed a deal with an Anglo-American security firm to provide Ukraine with more advanced attack drones before a meeting between US and British defence secretaries on a possible peace plan.

The agreement with Anduril will see cutting-edge Altius 600m and Altius 700m systems – designed to monitor an area before striking targets that enter it – being supplied to Kyiv to help tackle Russian aggression in the Black Sea.

The new contracts total nearly £30 million and are backed by the International Fund for Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence said.

The announcement comes amid concerns that the US move to halt intelligence-sharing with Ukraine will affect the country’s ability to use western weaponry and deprive it of advanced information about incoming threats.

Defence Secretary John Healey visited Anduril’s Washington facility on Wednesday before talks with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth, with whom he is expected to discuss the decision.

He said: “We are determined to achieve a secure, lasting peace in Ukraine, which means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to prevent any return to Russian aggression.

“The UK has already provided more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which have proved vital in disrupting Russian troop advances and targeting positions behind the frontline.

“With a £2.26 billion loan from seized Russian assets, plus £1.6 billion worth of air defence missiles announced for Ukraine in the last week, the UK is continuing to show leadership in securing a lasting peace for Ukraine.”