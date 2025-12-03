Father of man accused of spying for Russia says arrest ‘hard to take in’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The father of a British man arrested in Kyiv and accused of spying for Russia has said the news is “hard to take in”.

Ross David Cutmore is alleged to have been recruited by Russia’s FSB security service and to have passed sensitive information to Russian authorities in exchange for money.

According to Ukrainian officials, he transmitted “the co-ordinates of Ukrainian units, photographs of the training area, and information regarding military personnel that could be used to identify them”.

Speaking to the Press Association on Wednesday at his home in Dunfermline, Fife, Cutmore’s father Ross John Cutmore said he first learned of his son’s arrest “a few weeks back”.

He added: “Along the way we found out why he’d been detained. It was a bit unbelievable.”

He said he had “no idea” why his son might have ended up working for Russia, having originally travelled to the country two years ago to work with Ukraine.

“That’s the mystery. I have no idea. You’re just in shock aren’t you,” the former Royal Marine said.

“It’s hard to take in.

“Even though I’ve had a few weeks to process it, it’s still a shock.”

Mr Cutmore said he understands an investigation is still taking place, which he was told could take “up to three or four months” to complete.

He said he has not had any contact with his son since the arrest.

He added he only learns of updates through his ex-wife, who is serving as the point of contact with the authorities.

He continued: “I’m pretty pragmatic with these things. Spending time in the forces you tend to look at things differently, I suppose.

“But still it’s a shock.

“You kind of hope it’s not going to be true, you hope for the best. But what will be will be.”

Officials say Cutmore arrived in Ukraine in January 2024 to train recruits in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

In a statement carried by multiple media outlets, the Kyiv prosecutor’s office said: “In addition, analysis of his correspondence confirmed that he had carried out other tasks for the benefit of the Russian special services.”

He faces up to 12 years in prison and confiscation of property, Ukrainian officials confirmed.

Investigators believe Cutmore advertised his services through “ads” in various pro-Russian social media groups.

“Initially, he conducted instructional sessions for military personnel in Mykolaiv, and later worked in one of the border units,” the prosecutor’s office said in a separate statement issued in October.

“At the end of September 2024, after ceasing his activities as an instructor, he moved to Odesa, where he established contact with a representative of the Russian special service and agreed to provide military information for money.”

Cutmore was arrested outside his residence in Kyiv in October.

The Kyiv prosecutor’s office has been approached for comment.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British man who is detained in Ukraine.

“We remain in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities.”