Kyle Sambrook: Body of man and dog found in search for missing hillwalker

Kyle Sambrook, 33, was last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe

Neil Pooran
Sunday 26 February 2023 07:47
Kyle Sambrook left his home in West Yorkshire to walk and wild camp in Glencoe (Police Scotland)
Kyle Sambrook left his home in West Yorkshire to walk and wild camp in Glencoe (Police Scotland)
(PA Media)

The body of a man and a dog have been found in the search for missing hillwalker Kyle Sambrook.

The 33-year-old was last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe last weekend.

Police Scotland have now said the bodies of a man and dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and the Coastguard on Saturday afternoon.

The force said in a statement: “Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of missing man Kyle Sambrook have been informed.

“They wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected.

“Our thoughts are with Kyle’s family as we support them at this difficult time.”

Mr Sambrook left his home in West Yorkshire on Saturday February 18, to walk and wild camp in Glencoe.

Concern was raised for his welfare after he failed to return home on Tuesday as planned.

