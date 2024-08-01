Support truly

Lauryn Goodman has faced accusations this week of treating England footballer Kyle Walker, who the father of her two children, as an “open-ended chequebook”, after details of a family court showdown emerged.

The glamour model, 33 placed an extravagant series of demands on the Manchester City star, 34, which were discussed in a private London hearing in July.

Her requests included a £2.5 million mansion and child maintenance costs of £350,000 a year, as well as astroturf to be installed at her home so that her one-year-old daughter “could become a Lioness”.

Other requests included £500 every month to maintain a hot tub and a new £70,000 car every three years.

This is a full timeline of the footballer’s relationship with Goodman, who he fathered a second child with while married to his wife Annie Kilner, with whom he shares four sons.

Euro 2016: Rumours of infidelity

Rumours of Walker’s infidelity to his partner first emerged during Euro 2016, when he reportedly began messaging Playboy model Carla Howe.

Lauryn demanded a £70,000 car from the England player . ( Getty )

April 2019: The first breakup

Walker split he split from his now-wife over other infidelity issues. He went on to have a brief relationship with Goodman, when their first child was conceived.

April 2020: Breaking lockdown rules?

His relations with other women hit the headlines again in April 2020 when he was accused of hosting a party attended by sex workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

That same month, Goodman gave birth to her son, Kairo.

Kyle Walker has been involved in several scandals in recent years (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

June 2020: Reconciliation

Despite Walker’s infidelity issues, he reconciled with Kilner. He proposed with floral tributes in June 2020 – around two months after Goodman gave birth to their first child.

November 2021: The Wedding

The couple married in secret in a small ceremony.

Winter 2022: A one-night stand?

Kyle fathered his second child with Goodman during an alleged one-night stand in late 2022.

March 2023: The announcement

Goodman announced that she was pregnant with her second child.

August 2023: ‘Another footballer’s baby’

Goodman’s second child, a daughter, Kinara, was born.

She did not disclose the identity of the father, simply describing him as “another footballer”.

However, the hints it was Walker were present, and she repeatedly shared the initials KW on social media.

Lauren’s second child with the footballer was born in August 2023. ( Ian West/PA Wire )

December 2023: The message

Goodman contacted Kilner to inform her that she and Walker had a second child.

She said: “Kyle had denied she was his daughter many, many times. “She kept asking for proof so I showed her the DNA test but even then she doubted it was real until I pointed out my daughter’s name on the paperwork.”

January 2024: The second split

Kilner, who was heavily pregnant with her fourth child at the time, left her husband. Walker issued a public apology for his actions and pleaded for his wife’s forgiveness.

January 2024: An apology

Goodman publicly revealed Walker was the father of her second child. Reacting to the split and Kyle’s claims that his second child with Goodman was the result of a one-night stand, she branded him a “pathological narcissist” on social media.

Goodman also claimed to have “receipts” proving that it was more than what the England player said.

Goodman claims to have receipts proving an emotional and physical affair. ( Getty )

April 2024: The second reconciliation

Kilner and Walker reconciled following the birth of their fourth child, also a son.

July 2024: Lifestyle problems

Goodman lost her court requests for extensive financial support from the England player, who is worth an estimated £27m.

She claimed that she should receive enough support to give her children the same lifestyle as their half-siblings. Goodman reportedly rejected a £1.9m mansion because it “wasn’t as nice” as the home Walker shared with his wife.

The judge described the model as “difficult, unreasonable and demanding” and decided to lift her anonymity in the case.

He cited her appearance at this summer’s Euros as one of the reasons behind his decision, where she brought “her son dressed in an England football shirt with the name ‘Daddy’ on the back, and [allowed them] to be willingly photographed.”

Kyle is pictured here with his wife Annie and children after the Euro 2024 final. ( PA )

August 2024: £350,000 a year

Lauryn shows no signs of stopping her bid to obtain the equivalent of a £350,000 annual salary from the footballer.

She said: “They’re about to ruin me forever. I have two children that I need to support.”