Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hebden Bridge fire: Homes evacuated as 80 fire fighters tackle town centre restaurant blaze

Around 80 firefighters were tackling the fire, which started at a restaurant shortly after 2am this morning

Holly Bancroft
Tuesday 02 August 2022 07:45
Comments
(Independent)

A number of homes have been evacuated following a huge fire in the centre of Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire.

Around 80 firefighters were tackling the fire, which started at La Perla restaurant in Burlees House shortly after 2am this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that 12 people have been evacuated from the surrounding area and that buildings either side of the restaurant have managed to be saved.

The town hall has opened its doors to all those affected by the incident and welfare units have been set up. Calderdale Council has also asked people to avoid the town centre. In a tweet, the council said: “Please avoid Hebden Bridge town centre area until further notice, there are several road closures due to a major fire. We have officers and wardens in the area.”

Recommended

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker reacted to the news, saying: “Sad to see this iconic mill go up in flames during the night. Thankfully there are no known casualties. The town centre is currently closed off and people living in the town centre of Hebden Bridge are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in