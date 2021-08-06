UK ‘complicit in cruel trade in wild monkeys’ for lab tests as government refuses to match EU ban
Exclusive: Ministers to keep up imports of offspring of macaques caught from Mauritian habitats
Jane Dalton@JournoJane
Friday 06 August 2021 02:28 comments
The government is refusing to align with an EU plan to halt imports of the offspring of wild-caught macaque monkeys for medical research.
It has prompted claims the UK is complicit in a “cruel” trade in wild animals that risks sparking and spreading new diseases.
More than 1,140 live long-tailed macaques were imported from Mauritius last year for medical research, according to government figures.
