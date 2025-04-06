Labour ‘right’ to suspend MP arrested on suspicion of rape, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour was “right” to suspend MP and West of England mayor Dan Norris after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl and rape, a minister has said.

The party confirmed on Saturday night that it had suspended the 65-year-old MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, who has also lost the party whip, after being informed of his arrest.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his 60s was arrested on Friday and has subsequently been released on conditional bail.

Asked about Norris’s arrest on Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said: “Clearly we’re all shocked and personally saddened by the serious allegations that have been made.

“It’s right that the Labour Party suspended the whip immediately when police informed the party of Dan Norris’s arrest.

“But, as the police have said, this is a sensitive investigation and we shouldn’t be commenting further at this stage.”

In a statement on Saturday, the force said: “In December 2024, we received a referral from another police force relating to alleged non-recent child sex offences having been committed against a girl.

“Most of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the 2000s but we’re also investigating an alleged offence of rape from the 2020s.

“An investigation, led by officers within Operation Bluestone, our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, remains ongoing and at an early stage.

“The victim is being supported and given access to any specialist help or support she needs.

“A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on Friday (April 4) on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl (under the Sexual Offences Act 1956), rape (under the Sexual Offences Act 2003), child abduction and misconduct in a public office. He’s been released on conditional bail for enquiries to continue.”

A party spokesperson said on Saturday: “Dan Norris MP was immediately suspended by the Labour Party upon being informed of his arrest.

“We cannot comment further while the police investigation is ongoing.”

A spokesman for the animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports said on Saturday evening that Norris had also stepped down from his role as its chairman.

Norris was re-elected last year, having previously been in Parliament from 1997 to 2010 representing the seat of Wansdyke.

He has also been West of England mayor since 2021 but is due to step down ahead of May’s local elections.

Norris served as a junior minister under Gordon Brown and was an assistant whip under Tony Blair.