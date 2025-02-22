Labour told to ‘deliver fast’ or risk losing support to Farage’s Reform UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour has been warned it will lose support to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK if the Government fails to “deliver fast” on improving the lives of ordinary workers.

Roz Foyer, the general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress said voters are losing faith with the traditional parties after “years of unkept promises” from politicians.

Meanwhile, she said, “right-wing forces” are also being “emboldened daily” by the “increasingly outrageous” behaviour of US President Donald Trump and his close ally, billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

Addressing the Scottish Labour Conference in Glasgow, the trade union leader warned: “If Labour doesn’t deliver for working people it is becoming chillingly clear voters are going to seek answers elsewhere.”

Reform UK won five seats at Westminster in last July’s general election, while opinion polls in Scotland have suggested next May’s Holyrood elections could see the party win seats there for the first time.

Ms Foyer claimed the rise in popularity for Mr Farage’s party was because an “absence of ambition and action from successive governments” had created a “vacuum in our communities” – adding that this was a “space that right-wing forces like Reform are all too eagerly filling”.

She went on to tell Labour supporters: “The far right are making gains because they address how people are actually feeling – they are feeling exploited, they are feeling undervalued, and their trust is being broken in traditional parties, broken by years of unkept promises.

“So Labour must break that cycle and deliver fast on improving real living standards across our working-class communities.”

Ms Foyer demanded the Labour movement as a whole must challenge the “hatred and division of the right”.

She stated: “We must all wake up and realise the greatest defence we have against any rise of fascism is our Labour movement, and we need a Labour movement that is strong, that is united and is unrelenting and uncompromising in delivering for the people who need it most.”