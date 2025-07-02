Warning issued to government over building 1.5 million homes pledge
The Labour government made building 1.5 million new homes by 2029 one of its key policies
The Government’s ambitious pledge to build 1.5 million new homes by 2029 is in jeopardy due to a critical shortage of skilled workers, new research has revealed.
A survey conducted by skills development organisation City & Guilds found that a staggering 76 per cent of construction firms are struggling to recruit the skilled personnel they need.
An overwhelming 84 per cent of those surveyed agreed that the industry is grappling with critical skills shortages.
This deficit is starkly highlighted by the Construction Industry Training Board’s latest outlook, which estimates the sector requires an additional 239,300 workers by 2029 to meet the projected demand for the housing target.
More than half of employers, 54 per cent, express significant doubts about the sector’s current workforce capacity to achieve this goal.
The same percentage also putting into doubt the sector’s ability to deliver net zero housing goals.
Kirstie Donnelly, chief executive of City & Guilds, said: “We can’t build 1.5 million homes without the people to deliver it.
“We urgently need to reset how we attract, train, and upskill talent across the construction sector, with flexible routes, smarter investment, and collaboration between industry, education and Government.
“With the Government signalling a clear intention to reduce reliance on overseas workers, investing in and nurturing skills isn’t optional – it’s critical.”
Jambu Palaniappan, chief executive at Checkatrade, said: “The vision of modern, energy-efficient homes that are fit for 21st-century Britain will remain out of reach unless we tackle the critical trade skills gap head-on.
“Government is taking some important steps to address the problem and industry needs to play its part too.
“Checkatrade is piloting initiatives across the country, from boosting construction apprenticeships through to helping existing trades build new skills as more consumers look to make their homes greener and cheaper to run.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments