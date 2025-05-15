NHS waiting list for hospital treatment rises for first time in seven months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS waiting list for hospital treatment in England has risen for the first time in seven months.

New figures show an estimated 7.42 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of March, relating to 6.25 million patients – up slightly from 7.40 million treatments and 6.24 million patients at the end of February.

The data will be a blow to Labour, which is introducing “carrot and stick reforms” for NHS leaders in a bid to speed up progress across the health service.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has set out plans to reward leaders who slash waiting times and improve services for patients, while penalising failing managers.

He said bonuses and pay rises will be a “reward and not a right”.

The new figures from NHS England show some progress in cutting very long waits.

Some 1,164 patients in England had been waiting more than 18 months to start routine treatment at the end of March, down from 1,691 in February.

A year earlier, in March 2024, the number stood at 4,769.

There were also 7,381 patients who had been waiting more than 65 weeks to start treatment, down from 13,223 the previous month. This figure stood at 48,967 in March 2024.

NHS England said the health service delivered over 100,000 more treatments in March compared to the same month last year.

March was the busiest March ever for the number of tests and checks carried out for patients, it added.

Mr Streeting said: “Since day one, we have been clear it will take time to reverse the disastrous waiting list we inherited.

“But since July, real progress has been made – including over winter. We have overseen a massive increase in appointments available to meet rising demand, reduced long waits and helped people get diagnosed quicker.

“Thanks to the hard work of NHS staff, we have now delivered more than 3.3 million extra appointments, helping hundreds of thousands of people get off the waiting list and get on with their lives.

“Our plan for change will continue to put patients first as we work to end the misery felt by millions up and down the country who have been denied the care they need for too long.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said: “The scale of demand that our frontline NHS teams are managing is enormous – today’s figures show that each month, they are having to not only deal with an historic backlog, but they are also working to keep up with the hundreds of thousands of new patients that need our care.

“In March, we saw a particularly sharp rise in referrals – yet staff still managed to deliver more for patients with 100,000 more treatments delivered and thousands more getting a timely diagnosis for cancer.”