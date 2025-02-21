Andrew Gwynne under investigation by Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has launched an investigation into MP Andrew Gwynne.

Mr Gwynne was sacked as a minister and suspended from the Labour Party earlier this month after the emergence of offensive messages in a WhatsApp group.

Mr Gwynne, who is now sitting as the Independent MP for Gorton and Denton, is listed among the allegations under investigation by the commissioner, specifically for “actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally” according to the Parliament website.

The investigation was opened on February 18 2025, the entry says, and is relevant to paragraph 11 of the members’ code of conduct which states that “Members shall never undertake any action which would cause significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons as a whole, or of its members generally”.

Earlier this month Mr Gwynne said that he regretted “badly misjudged” comments in the WhatsApp group named Trigger Me Timbers, after he was sacked by the Prime Minister.

Reports said he had sent messages to the group including a joke about a constituent being “mown down” by a truck.

He also reportedly said he hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon die after she asked a councillor about bin collections.

Mr Gwynne posted on X at the time: “I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offence I’ve caused. I’ve served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer.

“I entirely understand the decisions the PM and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can.”

Number 10 also said that the Prime Minister “will not hesitate to take action” when ministers do not uphold high standards.

Asked if the Prime Minister expected ministers to call out derogatory remarks in WhatsApp groups, his official spokesman told reporters: “He’s made clear… his determination to uphold high standards of conduct in public office and lead Government in service of working people.

“You saw the statement over the weekend, and he will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has done in this case.”