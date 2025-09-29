Starmer to warn Britain faces choice between ‘decency’ and ‘division’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain faces a “defining choice” between “decency” and “division”, Sir Keir Starmer will warn, as he delivers his speech to the Labour Party conference on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister is expected to use his annual address to expand his attacks on Reform UK, now regarded by Labour as the primary threat to its re-election prospects.

Last week, Sir Keir told a gathering of progressives in London that the UK faced a “battle for the soul” of the country, a theme he will repeat in Liverpool, where he has already described Reform’s immigration policy as “racist”.

He will say: “We can all see our country faces a choice, a defining choice. Britain stands at a fork in the road.

“We can choose decency. Or we can choose division. Renewal or decline.

“A country, proud of its values, in control of its future, or one that succumbs, against the grain of our history, to the politics of grievance.”

Sir Keir’s speech comes at a challenging moment for the Prime Minister, who faces questions about his leadership and speculation about a challenge from Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage’s party continues to enjoy a comfortable advantage in the polls, and Labour faces a battle to keep its promises on taxation, spending and immigration.

Sir Keir is expected to draw on the memories of the 1945 Labour government to inspire his party, while warning supporters that there will be more tough choices to come.

He will say: “It is a test. A fight for the soul of our country, every bit as big as rebuilding Britain after the war, and we must all rise to this challenge.

“And yet we need to be clear that our path, the path of renewal, it’s long, it’s difficult, it requires decisions that are not cost-free or easy. Decisions that will not always be comfortable for our party.”

But Sir Keir will also seek to strike an optimistic note, saying Britain “can come together” to “pursue a shared destination” and “unite around the common good”.

He will say: “At the end of this hard road there will be a new country, a fairer country, a land of dignity and respect.

“Everyone seen, everyone valued, wealth creation in every single community, working people in control of their public services, the mindless bureaucracy, that chokes enterprise, removed, so we can build and keep on building.”

Responding to the speech, Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake will say: “Keir Starmer calls this a fork in the road, but he’s already driven Britain into a cul-de-sac of chaos.

“Families are fighting to cope with higher bills, higher taxes on their jobs and higher mortgage rates whilst his doom loop Chancellor is secretly plotting to pile tax upon tax, debt upon debt, which will further grind the economy down and shatter the public’s trust.

“And while Britain pays the price, Labour descend into a race to the bottom in their own ranks, led by a weak, visionless Prime Minister.

“Labour’s first year has been consumed by scandal, riven with hypocrisy, and crippled by poor judgment. The contrast could not be clearer – the Conservative Party, under Kemi Badenoch, are the only party who will strengthen the economy, secure our borders, and restore stability.

“Labour under Keir Starmer are serious only about clinging to power while the country pays the price.”