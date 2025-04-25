Labour not going to breach manifesto commitments on Europe – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour is not going to “breach” its manifesto commitments on freedom of movement, a Cabinet minister has said, as questions have continued over the prospect of a youth mobility scheme with the EU.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed told Times Radio that ministers will also not return the UK to the single market or the customs union.

It comes as the Times newspaper reported the Home Office could be open to the idea of a “one in, one out” scheme.

Mr Reed described the report in the Times as “speculation” and told the radio station: “We’re very clear in our manifesto that there won’t be any return to the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement, and that remains our position”.

He also said that it is “right” to say there are no plans for a youth mobility scheme, adding: “We’re not going to breach our manifesto commitments.”

Labour’s 2024 general election manifesto said “there will be no return to the single market, the customs union, or freedom of movement”.

Ministers have so far resisted calls for such a scheme but it is thought that it is something the EU is looking for as Number 10 pursues a “reset” in relations after Brexit.

German ambassador to the UK Miguel Berger told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “we would like to have this in both directions”.

Earlier this week, more than 60 Labour backbenchers urged the Government to negotiate a youth mobility scheme as part of the desired reset with the bloc.

In a letter to Nick Thomas-Symonds, the minister in charge of negotiations with the EU, 62 MPs and 11 peers called for “a new and bespoke youth visa scheme” for UK and European citizens under 30.

In their letter, the MPs and peers said any youth mobility scheme should be in line with the UK’s existing arrangements with countries such as Australia and Canada, with a time limit on visas and a cap on numbers.

They said: “A bespoke scheme would extend new cultural, educational and economic opportunities to young people in the UK without returning to free movement.”

The group also called for deeper collaboration with the EU on defence and a deal on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures to reduce border checks on food products, both of which are in line with Government policy, among other suggestions.