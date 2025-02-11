11 Labour councillors suspended in ‘Trigger Me Timbers’ WhatsApp probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly a dozen Labour councillors have been suspended from the party as part of its investigation into a WhatsApp group that has already seen two MPs lose the whip.

The group of 11 is understood to include Allison Gwynne, the wife of former health minister Andrew Gwynne – who has been sacked over a series of offensive comments made in the chat.

Oliver Ryan, the MP for Burnley who was elected last summer, has also had the whip withdrawn over his involvement in the group, named “Trigger Me Timbers”.

Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members Labour Party spokesman

The councillors who were administratively suspended on Tuesday are understood to include Ms Gwynne, former council leader Brenda Warrington, and Claire Reid, a member of Labour’s national policy forum.

The group comes from Tameside and Stockport councils.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, a group of councillors have been administratively suspended from the Labour Party.

“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was launched in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures and this process is ongoing. Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”

Mr Gwynne left Government and was suspended from Labour at the weekend after reports he had sent messages to the group including a joke about a constituent being “mown down” by a truck.

He also said hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon die after she asked a councillor about bin collections, according to the paper.

The MP for Gorton and Denton in Greater Manchester said he deeply regretted his “badly misjudged comments” and apologised for “any offence caused” in a statement.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer dismissed him as a minister as soon as he became aware of the comments, it is understood.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that Mr Ryan appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality in exchanges in the group.

The newspaper does not name the MP being mocked in the group and notes he has never discussed his sexuality publicly and is not known to be gay.

Mr Ryan is also said to have used an offensive nickname to refer to local Labour leader Colin Bailey.

He became an MP in July and was previously a Tameside councillor.

Mr Ryan said he had been a member of the group between 2019 and 2022 and regretted not “speaking out at the time” over comments which were “completely unacceptable”.

“I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said,” he said.

“I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise.”

Ashley Dalton, the MP for West Lancashire, has been appointed as a minister at the Department of Health and Social Care following on from Mr Gwynne’s departure.