Brexiteer Gove ‘knows all about crazy mathematics’, says Treasury minister

Tory former education secretary Michael Gove “knows all about crazy mathematics” given his vocal support for Brexit, a Treasury minister has said.

Lord Livermore threw back the jibe as the Conservative peer and Spectator editor challenged the Labour front bench over the decline in the number of teachers in state education, despite a pledge to bolster recruitment by levying VAT on private school fees.

At the same time, Tory critics pointed out the Government would not have been able to introduce the controversial measure without Brexit.

Independent schools previously did not have to charge 20% VAT on their fees because there was an exemption for the supply of education.

The policy, aimed at helping to fund 6,500 new teachers in state schools, has previously been condemned by opponents as “wicked, stupid and cruel”.

Tackling the Government at Westminster, Lord Gove said: “The Government pledged at the last election that this tax increase would pay for 6,500 new teachers in state schools.

“Over the past year, this Government have seen the number of teachers in state schools drop by more than 400. How can minus 400 be an addition, even in the crazy mathematics of His Majesty’s Treasury?”

Responding, Lord Livermore said: “He mentions crazy mathematics – I think he was one of the leading proponents of Brexit, so he would know all about crazy mathematics.

“This measure raises £1.7 billion to spend on state schools.”

Conservative peer Lord Leigh of Hurley said: “Would the minister like to confirm that, without Brexit, his Government would not be able to put VAT on private schools?”

Lord Livermore said: “Without Brexit, GDP would be 4% higher, so we would not need to.”

Tory shadow Treasury minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe said: “I believe that taxing education is a shabby policy, and we have seen some 50 schools close since the VAT on private schools was introduced.

“This is another example of Labour attacking the sectors of Britain that are most successful – in this case, our private schools.

“They are very well regarded internationally and key to our country’s academic successes. Has the minister learned anything from this regrettable episode about how and where we tax?”

Lord Livermore said: “What I have learned from this episode is not to listen to scare stories from the party opposite.”

He added: “Yes, 49 private schools have closed but 70 private schools have opened, so obviously there is a net increase in the number of private schools in our country.

“There has historically been a significant turnover in this sector, with around 75 private schools in the UK opening and closing each year and the overall number of private schools remaining broadly stable.”