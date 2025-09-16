Welsh Parliament pays tribute to Labour politician Hefin David

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Members of the Welsh Parliament have paid tribute to Labour politician Hefin David following his death last month.

Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan described Mr David as a “truly remarkable human being” at the first meeting of the Senedd since the 47-year-old was found dead at his home in Caerphilly on August 12.

Mr David, who had served as the Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016, would have turned 48 the next day.

Baroness Morgan said: “Today, we share not only the loss of an extraordinary colleague and a friend, but also the profound sorrow of losing someone who loved so deeply.

“Thank you, Hefin, for showing us how to do this job with heart, with humour and with hope.

“You are loved, you are missed, and the world is both dimmer without you and brighter for having known you.

“Rest in peace, friend, you’ll never be forgotten.”

She said Mr David had a “heart that loved fiercely” and expressed sympathy for his partner Vikki Howells, the Cynon Valley MS and minister for further and higher education in the Welsh Government.

Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “It’s difficult to put into words the shock of so suddenly losing a colleague.

“Many of us here in the Senedd had known Hefin for almost a decade.

“Hefin was so many things to so many people. He was a loving son, father, brother, partner, and friend.

“He was a caring boss to his staff. He was a much-loved colleague to so many of us right across the chamber in all political parties.”

He described Mr David as a “tireless advocate” for Caerphilly, where campaigning has begun before a by-election in October.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, said: “We remember Hefin as a passionate and dedicated parliamentarian.

“He was, in many respects, everything an elected member should be, an ardent advocate for his constituents, a committed campaigner for the voiceless and a free thinker never afraid to speak his mind.”

Mr David was found hanging at his home, an inquest opening heard last month.

Coroner Rose Farmer said the cause of death was unascertained pending toxicology and that Mr David was identified at the scene by his sister.

A full inquest will be held on April 7 2026.