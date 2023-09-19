Family of teenager killed in car crash pay tribute to their ‘princess’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The devastated family of a teenage girl killed in a car crash have paid tribute to their ‘princess’.

Laionie Kennard, aged 18, was a passenger in a BMW car which came off a road near Bournemouth on Saturday night. Despite emergency services attending, the teenager sadly died at the scene.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences in relation to the crash.

Through Dorset Police, the family of Laionie have released a tribute, which reads: “Laionie was our princess. She was the most kind, caring daughter and sister we could ever have wished for.

“Her smile would light up a room, and she was loved by so many. I cannot explain in words just how much she is going to be missed.”

A fundraiser has been set up to pay for Laionie’s funeral, already raising almost £20,000 in donations.

The family added: “We would like to thank everyone for their kind and generous donations at this unbelievably hard time, our girl will have the send off she deserves. We will love you forever the brightest star in the sky, our Laionie.”

The three other occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital. Dorset Police said one suffered serious injuries, while the other two escaped with minor injuries.

The crash happened on Hurn Road, between Ringwood and Matchams, just after 9.30pm. The road runs parallel to the A338.

Sergeant Mike Gatfield, from Dorset Police, said: “The thoughts of the investigation team and everyone at Dorset Police remain with the family and friends of Laionie Kennard.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and I am appealing to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to please come forward.”

The force has asked that there is no “online speculation” while officers continue their detailed enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230147318. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.