Missing hiker found dead in Lake District beauty spot after mountain rescue search

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A missing hiker who was on a walk to England’s highest mountain has been found dead after a harrowing 40-hour search of the Lake District.

Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team said they were alerted on Thursday morning to a man who had failed to return from a walk from Seathwaite to Scafell Pike.

Rescuers using search dogs, drones and a Coastguard helicopter scoured the area for all of Thursday, but found no traces of the missing hiker.

Another “more detailed” search was launched, where a lifeless body was finally found at 4.17pm on Friday.

“Tragically, a find was made later that morning. Sadly he had not survived,” a spokesperson said.

The mountain rescue team, composed of 40 volunteers, added “sincere condolences go to the walker’s family and friends”.

Another walker on the way to Great Gable witnessed the search, saying on Facebook: “So sad to hear it was a recovery and not a rescue.

“The mountain rescue teams do such an amazing job and with dignity in such tough circumstances.

“RIP and condolences to the walker’s family and friends.”