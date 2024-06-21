Threatening ‘arson’ stickers appear in Lake District second home protest

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Stickers appearing to threaten arson attacks on second homes have been posted in the Lake District.

The stickers, which have been stuck on signs near the popular destination of Lake Windermere, have been described as “concerning” by local police.

Thought to be a rise in the use of properties in the area as second homes, the stickers read “F*** your second homes”, with a drawing of a house going up in flames.

Cumbria Police said: “We are aware that a number of concerning stickers have been placed on signage in the Lakes area over the last few months.

“Offensive language and implying that property will be subject to arson will never be acceptable and police inquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing.”

Lake Windermere at Bowness in the Lake District national park ,Cumbria (Alamy/PA)

Second home-ownership has become an increasing concern for residents in popular tourist destinations such as Cornwall, Devon and the Lake District.

One person, responding to the stickers, wrote on social media: “Second home ownership is one cause of the shortage of affordable homes in the Lake District. Something needs to be done, but burning houses down will make the problem worse, not better.”

Another wrote: “It’s destroying the local communities. Local people have no chance in buying in the area there from it’s sad really.”

Tourists flood the area in peak season, staying in holiday rentals or their second homes ( Alamy )

Last year, Westmorland and Furness Council estimated that up to a quarter of homes may be owned by non-residents, making it harder for locals to buy properties and live in the area full time.

Andy Beeforth OBE, CEO of Cumbria Community Foundation, said at the time: “The beauty of the Lake District often disguises the fact that too many of our residents are experiencing hardship. The significant increase in the number of holiday lets in the past few years has reduced the availability of housing for local people, as well as reducing the council tax revenue which pays for local services.”

Earlier this year, the council implemented a 100 per cent council tax premium for furnished second homes and unoccupied furnished properties to start from 1 April 2025 – meaning second home owners would have to pay a 200 per cent council tax bill.

Earlier this year, the council also implemented a 100 per cent council tax premium for furnished second homes ( PA )

Similar stickers have cropped up in other areas of the country before. In 2023, a mystery protest was launched against Air BnB in the Welsh village of Llanberis.

Villagers came across stickers with “Death to AirBnb” written on them, along with a picture of a noose. It is understood the stickers are manufactured by the same company as the ones found in the Lake district.

If you have any information which would assist police please get in touch on 101 or email 101@cumbria.police.uk.