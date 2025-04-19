Vandalised church hides graffiti with plants to host wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A church that was vandalised on Good Friday has been forced to hide obscene graffiti with plants as it hosts a wedding over the Easter weekend.

Lewd images and offensive phrases were daubed on the walls of St James Church in Leyland, near Preston, as well as on dozens of gravestones.

Lancashire Constabulary said the “disgraceful act of vandalism” was “being treated as a hate crime”.

Rev Marc Wolverson said a Good Friday service went ahead at the church, with a wedding due to take place on Saturday.

The vicar said he was “disgusted” by the damage but added that the church was planning to cover some of the graffiti with conifer plants to allow wedding photos to be taken.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Mr Wolverson told the PA news agency: “We said, ‘No, this is Good Friday. We’re not going to let these vandals stop our worship’. So we had a service yesterday, we have a wedding today.

“Obviously, the couple were advised about what had happened and we’re trying to make provisions to mask some of the graffiti, so that they can go ahead with their wedding pictures and things like that.

“And we’re doing our best to soldier on and continue and celebrate what is the most important holy week of the Christian year.”

Mr Wolverson said he was alerted on Friday morning to vandalism and graffiti at the church, which was built in 1855.

The vicar said: “I was shocked and disgusted to see that they’d spray-painted profanity and blasphemy and lewd images all over the church, on all the walls, as well as on nearly 40 gravestones in the churchyard.

“That was a horrendous thing to discover. We’re shocked, disgusted and very sad.”

He said the church had received offers of support from local people and the council, adding he would have to check with insurers what cleaning methods would be appropriate for the Grade II-listed building.

The vicar added: “The outpouring of support and sympathy from the community has been overwhelming. It’s been wonderful to see how it’s brought the community together.

“They are horrified and disgusted as I was, but they are determined to put things right and continue to support their local church, which is one encouraging element out of a very disappointing situation.”

Local councillor Paul Wharton-Hardman said the church had been vandalised with “revolting, hate-filled graffiti”, adding it was “sickening” and “cowardly”.

Posting pictures of the graffiti on Facebook, the Labour deputy mayor for South Ribble Borough Council added: “This wasn’t mindless. This was a deliberate attack on a place of faith, peace, and memory.

“Families buried their loved ones here. People come to mourn, to pray, to find hope. And this is what they’re greeted with?

“This isn’t just disrespectful — it’s evil.”

Detective Sergeant Lee Jamieson, of South CID, said: “This is a disgraceful act of vandalism which shows a complete lack of respect and which has left the church and its parishioners understandably extremely upset, especially given the time of year.

“We are taking this matter incredibly seriously and this is being treated as a hate crime. We do not tolerate hate of any form, and we will do everything in our power to identify the offenders and take the appropriate action.

“I would urge anyone in the community who has any information which could help us identify who has done this to come forward and speak to us.”

Police said anyone with information could contact them on 101 quoting log 0399 of April 18, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers.org.