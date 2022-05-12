A council has admitted it “must try harder” after misspelling the word “grammar” on a sign outside a school.

Lancashire County Council, which is an education authority, installed the misspelt bus stop sign outside Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

Officials owned up to their “schoolboy error” after passers-by noticed they had spelt the school’s name wrong by calling it “Royal Grammer”.

Chris Pyle, the school’s headteacher, told local radio: "The new sign has definitely brought some laughter.

"Teachers are used to correcting spelling mistakes, and both pupils and teachers have enjoyed seeing this real-world example on our doorstep."

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: "The irony of this unfortunate spelling error is not lost on the county council.

"Thank you to Lancaster Royal Grammar School head Dr Chris Pyle for bringing this to our attention.

"This schoolboy error does certainly not meet Lancaster Grammar's exceptionally high standards.

"Rest assured, we will correct this mistake and replace the bus stop plates over the coming days.

"We're glad people have been able to see the funny side and would like to reassure everyone that we will try harder in the future."

