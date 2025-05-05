The planes involved in the flypast for VE Day 80

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people lined the Mall to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows during the RAF flypast for the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations in London.

Leading the flypast was the Lancaster, the most successful RAF heavy bomber of the Second World War, watched from the Buckingham Palace balcony by the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Hundreds of spectators lined Waterloo Bridge to see the aircraft over the Thames and despite intermittent rain the flypast went ahead as planned.

These are the planes that were involved:

– Lancaster

One of only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world, it was built at the Vickers Armstrong Broughton factory at Hawarden Airfield, Chester, on May 31 1945.

The war against Japan ended before it was deployed and it did not take part in any hostilities, but it remains a symbol of those who died in service of the country.

– Voyager

The Voyager, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, is a modified civilian passenger aircraft. Capable of carrying up to 291 passengers and cargo all over the world, this Voyager was flown by Flight Lieutenant Jason Alty, Flight Lieutenant Will Ricketts, Flight Lieutenant Andy Theobald and Sergeant Handibode.

– A400M Atlas

The Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft, a contemporary plane, can carry up to 37 tonnes and 116 passengers. It was used heavily when the UK evacuated civilians from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

– C-17 Globemaster

The C-17 Globemaster is a long-range aircraft which can carry heavy loads and is used in combat as well as humanitarian missions. It has been used to support operations in the UK and overseas including providing support to Ukraine and delivering aid to the Middle East during the crisis in Gaza.

– P8 Poseidon MRA1

Based at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, the Poseidon is a maritime patrol aircraft. It has sensors and weapons for anti-submarine warfare, and can also be used in search and rescue efforts. It can detect, identify and monitor targets above and below the waves.

– Typhoon FGR4

There were six Typhoons involved in the flypast, flanking other aircraft as they flew over London. Typhoons are based permanently at RAF Coninsby in Lincolnshire and Lossiemouth, where they are ready to respond to potential threats in UK and Nato air space, the Ministry of Defence said.

– Rivet Joint

An electronic surveillance aircraft, Rivet Joint has sensors which can detect emissions from communications, radar and other systems. It has been used as part of Operation Shader, the UK’s contribution in ongoing military intervention in Iraq.

– F-35B Lightning

Flying on each wing of the Rivet Joint were F-35B Lightning jets from RAF Marham in Norfolk. The F-35B Lightning is a short take-off and vertical landing aircraft that can operate from aircraft carriers including the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth-class ships.

– The Red Arrows

The Red Arrows, formally known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, provided the colourful finale to the flypast. Since the Red Arrows’ first season in 1965, they have performed almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries. The Red Arrows are led by Red 1, Squadron Leader Jon Bond.

The former frontline Typhoon pilot, from Essex, joined the RAF in 2006. The 2025 season is his second year as team leader, responsible for choreographing the new display routine, which is seen by millions of people at big events and air shows.