Queen Elizabeth II’s personal Land Rover fleet hits the road for US showcase

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II, will be honoured by Land Rover for her love of the iconic British motorcar in an exclusive exhibition across the pond.

Americans on the East Coast can catch a glimpse of a number of historic vehicles from the late Queen’s personal fleet and that of the British royal household.

After a successful 2024 tour across the US, one more stop has been marked on the map with royal fans able to check out a specialised collection of Elizabeth II’s own cars at ModaMiami in Florida in March.

The exhibition will showcase a specialised collection of five Series, Defender, and Range Rover models used by the late Queen during her 70-year reign.

The display will feature vehicles used by the Royal family, either in an official capacity or as part of the household fleet.

The Miami exhibition will boast five historic models of Land Rover, including two of the earliest Royal vehicles: the first Land Rover Series I State Review vehicle and a Land Rover Series I owned by the Royal family.

The vehicles on display will include those from Land Rover Classic, the British Motor Museum, and a private collection.

While the late Queen dedicated her life to service, her love for the motor car was sparked well before she ever donned a crown at age 19.

In the Second World War, she became the first female member of the Royal family to volunteer for military duty, joining the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, where she trained as a driver and mechanic.

Her time in the military fuelled a love of driving and mechanics that lasted throughout her life.

Chief Historian at Jaguar Land Rover North America Mike Bishop told Marie Claire in 2024 that he once got a glimpse of Elizabeth II behind the wheel.

“A few years ago, I attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Very early in the morning, a colleague and I met to see the pony displays, and we saw The Queen drive up in her 2009 Range Rover,” he said.

He explained that, while she toured about the ground in her Land Rover, she “just looked completely at home, like a normal woman in the countryside.

The exclusive Miami display of five Royal-affiliated Land Rovers, including State Review vehicles and personal estate cars, honour the late Queen’s dedication to service and her connection to the iconic British vehicle.

The Vehicles of HM Queen Elizabeth II exhibition will run on March 1 and 2 at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.