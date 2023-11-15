Boost for millions as landlords to be banned from refusing certain renters

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Landlords will be banned from refusing to rent properties to people who are on benefits or those with children under Government plans.

Amendments tabled on Wednesday to the Renters (Reform) Bill are aimed at ensuring families are not discriminated against and the vulnerable protected, the Government said.

However, landlords will still be able to carry out reference checks to establish rent affordability and “have the final say on who they let their property to”.

The measures will apply to England and Wales, with a further amendment at the report stage of the Bill extending them to Scotland.

The Government has also announced that a decent homes standard, which has previously been applied to social housing, will be set for the private rented sector for the first time.

The new standard would provide clarity on what tenants should expect from their home and ensure “it is safe, warm and decent”, the Government said.

Quality requirements for homes will be set following a consultation and designed to meet the Government’s target of reducing poor standards in rented homes by 50% by 2030.

Under the plan, local authorities will be also be given new enforcement powers to force landlords to bring properties up to standard, with fines of up to £30,000 available alongside banning orders for the worst offenders.

The period for which tenants can claim back rent for living in poor conditions will be extended from 12 to 24 months.

Councils will also be supported to improve their ability to investigate landlords who rent sub-standard homes, ensuring they can identify and take enforcement action against “the criminal minority and help drive them out of the sector”.

As part of our long-term plan for housing we are improving housing standards across the entire private rented sector Housing Secretary Michael Gove

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said the measures will significantly reduce the unacceptable numbers of people currently living in poor conditions.

He added: “As part of our long-term plan for housing we are improving housing standards across the entire private rented sector while also ending discrimination against vulnerable people and families who are being unfairly denied access to a home.”

The amendments to the Bill will now be considered at committee stage in the House of Commons.

The Bill is described as a “once-in-a-generation change to housing laws”.

It includes a ban on no-fault evictions and the creation of a new ombudsman to resolve disputes between tenants and landlords more quickly.

The Government has confirmed abolition of no-fault evictions will not happen until reforms to the justice system have been implemented, leading to accusations of a lack of urgency.

The Bill will also strengthen the grounds on which landlords can bid to repossess properties, with the aim of making it easier for them to repossess properties where tenants are found to exhibit anti-social behaviour or accumulated regular rent arrears.

A housing minister spoke of her disappointment at being sacked as she makes way for the 16th person to hold the role since 2010.

Conservative MP Rachel Maclean was ousted as housing minister in the reshuffle on Monday and replaced by Lee Rowley, the 16th person to hold the role since 2010.

Campaign group Renters Reform Coalition criticised the timing of the amendments to the Bill, saying publishing 111 pages of detail on the amendments while the committee stage is in “full swing” undermines scrutiny.

Campaign manager Tom Darling said: “These proposals should have been available to comment on and pore over for weeks – it’s ridiculous that politicians and experts will be expected to scrutinise over 100 pages of amendments, with some giving oral evidence as soon as tomorrow.

“It doesn’t help that this is happening the day after the housing minister was sacked, and it’s still unclear which government minister is now actually responsible for this crucial Bill.”

Homeless charity Shelter welcomed the substance of the amendments.

Chief executive Polly Neate said: “Even when people can afford the rent, they’re ending up homeless because of this baseless prejudice.

“Once it becomes illegal, the Government must not let more underhanded forms of discrimination take the place of blanket bans.”