Man spotted walking sheep on lead through station

ScotRail said the animal was ‘well baa-haved’.

Lucinda Cameron
Wednesday 16 July 2025 14:55 BST
The sheep was spotted at Paisley Gilmour Street station (ScotRail/PA)
The sheep was spotted at Paisley Gilmour Street station (ScotRail/PA)

Rail staff and passengers were surprised to see a man walking a sheep on a lead through a train station.

ScotRail shared a picture of the man leading the animal along a platform at Paisley Gilmour Street station in Renfrewshire this week.

It is not clear where they were going, though the next train due to arrive at the platform was one heading to Largs in North Ayrshire.

In a social media post, ScotRail said: “Well, ewe don’t see that every day at Paisley Gilmour Street!”

The photo shows the sheep looking docile as it walks along attached to a red lead while a man sitting on a bench looks on in apparent amusement.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Monday evening brought one of the more ewe-nique sights on Scotland’s Railway.

“We’re used to livestock on the line causing disruption, but thankfully this visitor at Paisley Gilmour Street was on a lead and well baa-haved.”

Social media users joked about the incident, with one posting: “I hope they’ve got a ticket or they’ll be RAMifications…,” while another said: “Seen it at Baaarhead.”

Others said they had seen the sheep being led along on a lead in Ayr and Prestwick in South Ayrshire in recent days.

