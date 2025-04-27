British Paralympian missing in Las Vegas and last heard from over a week ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paralympian Sam Ruddock has been reported missing in Las Vegas as he was last heard from over a week ago.

The 35-year-old, from Warwickshire, who has competed in cycling and shot put, travelled to the US on April 13 and was planning to attend WrestleMania, his friend Lucy Earl said.

Mr Ruddock, who has cerebral palsy, was last heard from on April 16 and has since been reported missing to police in the UK and US.

Mrs Earl, who has been friends with Mr Ruddock for over 10 years, said he stayed with her the night before his flight and she last heard from him on April 16.

Mrs Earl said she contacted police and tracked down the hostel he was staying in, and was told Mr Ruddock had not checked out when he was due to or collected his belongings.

Mrs Earl described him as a “big character with lots of energy”.

She said: “Sam is very very present on social media, he’s such a passionate person about sports.

“He’s such an infectious person.

“He’s a phenomenal human being.”

Mrs Earl added: “He flew on the 13th, I’ve got confirmation that he landed, I absolutely know Sam was in Vegas, the concerning part is he went silent from the 16th and because he is such a big presence on social media people were quite fast to notice.”

Mrs Earl said she reported Mr Ruddock missing and has now started a social media campaign to try and get information.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed it has an active missing person investigation for Mr Ruddock.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Las Vegas and are in contact with the local authorities.”